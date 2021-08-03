Boyce Thomas McCall, Sr., age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. He was a member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church and retired from the Knoxville City Police Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyce C. and Madeline Boyer McCall; son, James David McCall; sister, Bobbie Lou McCall; brother, William McCall; brothers-in-law, Fred McNamara and John King; sisters-in-law, June Davenport and Katherine McCall; nieces, Terry Davenport and Barbara King.
