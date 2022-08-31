Brenda Fay Bradley (Brown), age 74, of New Market, TN, born October 11, 1947, went to be with The Lord in her home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. Brenda attended Jefferson County High School and graduated in 1965. She attended and completed the St. Mary’s LPN Nursing Program in 1967. She completed the Walter’s State Community College RN program in 1978.
Brenda worked as an RN at Morristown Hamblen Hospital for 18 years. She then worked at the Grainger County Health Department for 28 years and retired from there in June of 2011. She loved the Lord. Brenda has been a member of Mill Springs Baptist Church since 1996. She enjoyed singing in the choir, drinking tea, sitting on the porch with her twin sister, Linda, spending time with her family, watching UT football and serving The Lord.
