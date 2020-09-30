Brenda French Harrison, 68, of 710 Kelly Road went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born December 29, 1951 to Bonnie Brooks French of New Market, Tennessee and the late Harvey Ray French.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Woodruff and had been attending Element Church. Mrs. Harrison was a 1972 graduate of Carson-Newman College and received her Master’s Degree from the University of South Carolina. She was a retired school teacher with Spartanburg County School District 4.
