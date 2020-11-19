Bruce Wayne Brown, age 69, of Jefferson City (recently of Johnson City) passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.He was a member of Flat Gap Baptist Church, where he previously served as the Music Director and a Deacon. He was a member of Mossy Creek Lodge #343 and Past Patron of Holston #384 Order of the Eastern Star. Bruce was a 30-year employee of H. T. Hackney Company in Knoxville and the owner of Brown Security, where he installed and serviced alarm systems for much of Jefferson and the surrounding counties. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carlyle (Bud) and Clara (Penny) Brown; brother: Art Brown. Survivors include his wife: Claudia Brown of Johnson City; four children: Michael Brown and wife, Sara, of Murfreesboro, TN, Amanda Angelo and husband, Bryan of Bartlett, TX, Amber McCune and Ray Queen of Johnson City, TN, and Nick McCune of Johnson City; eight grandchildren; siblings: John Brown, Diane Brown, Mark Brown and wife, Nancy, and Michelle Jockers and husband, Michael; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Search warrant results in three drug-related arrests
- Sex offender receives 18-year jail sentence
- Lakeway’s Vick signs with Iowa State basketball
- Pursuit ends in New Market wreck, driver faces charges
- Historic Dandridge school to be revived
- Two drivers hurt in Highway 92 wreck
- Sanford Eugene Fielden
- Christmas in Jefferson County Correction and Clarification
- Police Blotter
- City to consider annexing 11E parcel for apartments
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.