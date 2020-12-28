Mrs. Buford Walker, age 99, of Dandridge, TN lost a short fight with COVID-19 Saturday, December 19, 2020. Born June 18, 1921, she was a devout Christian and was married for 76 years to her college sweetheart, Fred Willis Walker, Sr. Both who graduated from Bethel College, Memphis, TN.
They were active in several churches in several different states over their 45 years of service. They retired from Natural Bridge Presbyterian Church and moved to Dandridge, TN where they retired to live out their active lives. They were members of Hopewell Presbyterian Church Dandridge, TN and were strong supporters and volunteers for Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity.
