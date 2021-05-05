Burl Eugene Smiley

Burl Eugene Smiley, age 77, of Bybee, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the U.T. Medical Center.

He was a member of Briar Thicket Baptist Church; retired from Wallace Hardware after 50 years of service; and was a very avid fisherman.

