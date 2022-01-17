Calvin Creed Beaver went home to be with his heavenly Father on January 16, 2022 with his daughters by his side.
Calvin was a devoted family man that cherished his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a retired zinc miner of Asarco Mines in New Market, where he worked for over 30 years. Calvin was a member of New Market Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.