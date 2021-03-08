Carol Lea Matthews Puckett, age 82, of Ringgold, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born to the late Simon Ramus and Margaret McWilliams Matthews in Grafton, West Virginia, lived most of her life in the East Tennessee area and was a member of Community Baptist Church, East Ridge. Carol worked as a realtor for more than 20 years in the Chattanooga area and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, who will be greatly missed. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William “Chuck” Puckett; son, Jeffery Matthew Cofer; sisters, Marilyn Martin, Tammy Province and Barbara Amburn. Carol is survived by her loving children, Pamela Mayo, Ned (Debbie) Cofer, Jr., Terry Cofer, Donna (Danny) Daugherty and Brian (Kerry) Cofer; sisters, Janet (Ken) Humbard, Debbie (Charles) Wright and April Dawn (Ben) Poe; 7 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Danny Daughtery officiating. Entombment will follow in Calvary Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 9 from 4 to 8 p.m., prior to the service on Wednesday, March 10. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
