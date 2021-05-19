Carolyn Ann Zirkle Petty, passed away May 17, 2021 with her family by her side. Carolyn was born June 7, 1945 and spent her childhood growing up in various places due to her father being in the United States Air Force.
She had many wonderful memories of times she spent living in Farmington, England and Albuquerque, New Mexico. She returned to Knoxville where she finished high school in 1963 at Central High School. She then married in 1968, moved to Strawberry Plains and began a family. Later, she attended Carson-Newman University and earned a business degree in 1990 while working as an administrative assistant in the business department and the academic dean’s office. After retiring from Carson-Newman, she went on to work in the office at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. Carolyn was always ready to share her Christian faith and participating in Bible study and church attendance. She also enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband, William, in their RV and spending time with her grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.