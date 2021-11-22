Carolyn McCarter, age 84, of Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 22, 2021. Carolyn loved the Lord and going to church. She was a member of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and mamaw. Preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ellen Loveday; sister, Charlotte Loveday; brother, Coy Loveday. Survived by her devoted husband of almost 63 years Rev. Jack McCarter; son, Rick McCarter; daughters, Kathy McDaniel and Gail Silk (Ron); siblings, Jean Spoon, Lee (Vicki) Loveday; grand-kids, Crystal White (Jeremy), Cody McCarter and family, Justen McCarter, Heather Cameron (Eric), Dustin Green, Brandon Green, Micah McDaniel, Cody McDaniel, Shasta McDaniel (David), Amanda Curde (Josh), Paige Tran (Khoi), Randy Silk (Rebecca), Tiffany Silk; 16 great-grand kids and several nieces, nephews and many loved ones. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Rual Swanson and Jefferson Family Physicians, Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Hospice, ItHealth, and everyone that has prayed for her. Funeral service 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at Faithful Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Jimmy Wells and Curtis Wells officiating. Interment 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27 in Faithful MIssionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home, New Market, TN.
