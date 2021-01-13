Carolyn Sue Williamson Snapp, age 79, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Snapp; parents, Robert and Hazel Williamson; brothers, Robert Jr., Conard and Donnie Williamson; sisters, Ruth Williamson, Margie Thornton, Frances Cooper, Barbara Heatherly, Joyce McGaha; niece, Rhonda McClanahan, and nephew, Tony Heatherly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.