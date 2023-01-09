Carrol L. Young, age 83, of Dandridge, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2023 at Fort Sanders Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Tipton Young and Gladys Lewis Young; wife, Selma Young and a son, Bryan Young.
