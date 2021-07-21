Casper (Jimmy) L. Hensley, Jr., age 76, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Jimmy was a dedicated local businessman, with over 25 years at Motor Service Supply and 35 years as owner of Tri-County Marine. He had a passion for racing, winning numerous record-breaking outboard drag boat competitions and championships across the U.S. well into his 70s. Jimmy was a champion of East Tennessee’s boating industry, driving growth with award-winning sales for decades as well as supporting numerous industry organizations. He was also a consistent, dedicated supporter of several children’s organizations, including the Autism Society of America, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Shriners.
