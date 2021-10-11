Catherine Carman Satterfield, age 105, of New Market, TN died on October 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter, which is on the family farm where she was born on May 11, 1915.
She was previously a member of New Market Presbyterian Church and currently a member of Strawberry Plains Presbyterian Church. She had received a lifetime membership of Presbyterian Women. She was also a 70 year member and past Matron of the Kodak Eastern Star Chapter 460. She loved taking care of her flowers and spent many years working alongside her husband on the farm.
