DANDRIDGE - Charles Earl Ogle, Jr., of Dandridge, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He was 83 years old.
Charles Earl had a great love of community, exemplified through his many years of civic service and engagement. He graduated from the Columbia Military Academy as a Second Lieutenant and served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Captain. After leaving the military and graduating from the University of Tennessee, he devoted much of his energy to the betterment of his beloved home, Gatlinburg. He served many years on the city’s Industrial Development Board and the City Commission, including leadership terms as Mayor. He was also involved in the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce and was awarded its Zeno Wall, Jr. Tourism Award. He was particularly proud of his work in the city’s early beautification efforts. He was active throughout both the City and Sevier County.
