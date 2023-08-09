Charles Edward Crawford, 100, went to his heavenly home, Monday, August 7, 2023, in his home in Mascot. He was born August 17, 1922 in Dandridge to his parents, Hugh Daniel and Annie Ray Mann Crawford. He was a godly Christian man in service for his country, careers, family and God. He served in the Navy in World War II, 1942-46. He was a farmer, worked for TVA and retired as a Budget Accountant for KUB. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ruth; daughter, Linda Renninger (Ted); siblings, Gladys Manley, Bill, Jack, Tommy, Mary Gombert. Survived by sons, Eddie (Tammy), Joe (Annie) of Mascot; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Agnes Sharp and Sarah Faye Hensley. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Robert Coutney and Pastor Sean White officiating. Friends may call at their convenience at Stevens Mortunary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway, Knoxville on Friday, August 11, 12-5 p.m. Mr. Crawford’s guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Stevens Mortuary, Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
