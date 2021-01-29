Charles Edwin (Pat) Patton was born April 29, 1924 to Charles C. Patton and Katherine A. Kisling Patton and passed away January 25, 2021.
There were two previous siblings, Richard 1908-1990 and Dorothy 1912-1990. He attended grade school and high school at Sinking Spring, OH. He graduated in 1941 and took over the family farm. In the winter of 1944 he was drafted into the Army. In 1945 he was sent to Camp Blanding, FL for basic training and radio school. His company was sent to Fort Ord, CA and then to the Philippines. At Fort Ord he was pulled out and sent to Fort Missoula. Here he was made the Post photographer and promoted to sergeant. He was discharged in the late fall of 1946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.