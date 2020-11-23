Charles Elwood Goode, age 79, of Talbott, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith; he was a hoist engineer in coal mine construction for Cowin and Company of Birmingham, AL. Charles married his sweetheart, Annabelle Farley, September 28, 1963; he enjoyed yard work, hunting and fishing, collecting coins and knives, feeding birds, and especially loved the Encore Western Channel; but mostly he loved making his daughters happy. Charles also was very proud to be a lifelong Democrat and bragged that he “always voted blue.”
