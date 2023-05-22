Charles Fain Keeler, age 74, of Alcoa, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at Life Care of Blount County.
Charles served in the United States Air Force from 1968 until 1994. He served 1 1/2 tours in Vietnam before coming home and attended the University of Tennessee on a GI Bill for his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He joined the ANG and retired from the 134th refueling wing.
