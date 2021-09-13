Charles “Fred” Bitner, age 81, of Jefferson City, TN passed away September 10, 2021 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City with family by his side.
He graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1958, and always enjoyed high school and college sports. From high school he attended George Washington University and Pennsylvania State University. He worked for the FBI for three years. He then went to work for Bobbie Brooks Clothing, first as plant manager in Lock Haven. He held the position of vice-president of manufacturing for Bobbie Brooks in Cleveland and Devon in Philadelphia, also New York City and Connecticut. He was a life member of Lock Haven Elks #182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.