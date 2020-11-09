Charles Murrel Hall (92), of White Pine, TN, died November 6, 2020. He was born in Sullivan County, TN July 30, 1928 son of Grady and Orpha Hall. Preceded in death by parents and brother Frank Hall. Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years and love of his life Martha Tuggle, three daughters Elizabeth Frazee (Dave), Susan Tall, Pamela Birkholz (Jim), four grandchildren Phillip Birkholz (Rebecca) and Claire Birkholz, Katherine and Ryan Tall. Charles served in the Army 1950-1953 stationed in Germany. 1956 BS Business Management from Tennessee Technological University on the GI Bill. His work experience over 45 years included industrial glass, portable televisions, luggage and probably his favorite…furniture manufacturing. For a 20 year encore career he raised Black Angus cattle at Nina Bay Farm, White Pine, TN. He was a board member of Witt Utility. His passions included stewardship in Presbyterian Churches wherever we lived, Elder Emeritus Hopewell Presbyterian Church, golf, reading, gardening and Pat Summitt’s Lady Vols. Our family expresses deep appreciation to the Erwin Healthcare Center, Erwin, TN for their outstanding care. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hopewell Cemetery, Dandridge, TN at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, PO Box 215, Dandridge, TN 37725. Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents seek $25M in Hamblen shooting death of son
- Three callers try to scam local man
- Ground broken for Jefferson Park’s White Pine campus
- On-time train schedules squeeze A.J. bridge work
- Afternoon change leads Robertson Bassmaster Eastern Open win
- Jefferson City follows Lee; lifts 50-person group limit
- Hornets ride 29-point first quarter to victory
- Kenneth (Ken) Hall
- Defense helps Lakeway Middle School boys start 1-0
- The Sparks still burn brightly
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.