Charles Randolph “Randy” Haun, age 67, of Dandridge, TN went home to be with his Lord on October 19, 2020, after mounting a heroic fight against Covid-19.
Randy was regularly active in his community and left an impact on everyone he encountered, a true Man of God. Most notably he was a devoted, thoughtful and loyal guardian at Swanns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher, custodian, cemetery caretaker, and eventually their Pastor, until he retired a few years ago. He has recently been enjoying services at Nina Baptist Church. He spent thirty-eight years working at Trelleborg, where he was supervisor, friend and counselor to many. He had a great sense of humor and loved being outdoors, especially if he could fish.
