Charles Steven Maloy

A celebration of the life of Charles Steven “Steve” Maloy, aka “Cosmo”. April 2, 1947 - November 29, 2021. Maury High School, class of 1965. Preceded in death by his parents, Homer Charles and Helen Brown Maloy; survived by numerous cousins. Steve was a farmer, outdoors man, history buff and gunsmith, but most of all a great friend who was always willing to help anyone that asked. His keen and quick sense of humor betrayed his intelligence and he could always be counted on to lend a unique perspective to any situation. Steve grew up and lived in the house his parents built after WWII in the community of many of his ancestors. Spring Creek/Oak Grove. His mother was the bookkeeper for Oakes Motors in Morristown for many years and she played the piano and taught Sunday School at the French Broad Methodist Church, where Steve was a member. His father was a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy after his WWII service, before his untimely death in 1969. Steve liked antique autos, motorcycles, guns and anything to do outdoors and he won several black-powder shooting contests in the area. He especially enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors, particularly Richard Donahoo, Sandy Brimer, Dickie Ridenour, the Cameron family, Ken Adkins, Wayne Giles, Johnny Swann, Bill Buckner, Jack Williamson, Jerry Phillips, Lloyd Smith, Ronnie Wheeler, James Lester, Bud Townsend, the McMahan family and Donnie Rimmer. He is sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on his 76th birthday, April 2, 2023, at the cemetery of French Broad Methodist Church off Oak Grove Road, where he lies with many of his friends and family, awaiting Christ’s return. Please join us and share your favorite “Cosmo” story, as there are many.
