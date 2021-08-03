Charles Tinsley Gantte, a lifetime resident of Dandridge, Tennessee, passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of eighty-eight. He was the last surviving child from the union of George Granville Gantte and Ruth Anna Cox Gantte. He was preceded in death by his father, his mother and the following siblings: his sister, Mildred Zolena Gantte Rodeffer; three brothers, Paul Granville Gantte, James Allan Gantte and Everett Lee Gantte. Surviving kin consist of his son, George Allan Gantte; his daughter-in-law, Robin Gantte; his granddaughter, Allison Nicole Gantte and his grandson, Weston Allan Gantte. He is also survived by nephews, Andrew Gantte and Stephen Gantte, along with grandnephews, Ethan Gantte, Griffin Gantte, Landon Gantte, Alex Gantte and a grandniece, Olivia Gantte.
At an early age, Charles professed his belief in Jesus Christ and the heavenly Father. A few years later at the age of fourteen, he made a public profession of his Christian faith and was baptized by the late Reuel B. Pritchett. On December 7, 1962, he married Betty Jean Williams, and their marriage of forty-nine years ended when Betty passed away on May 8, 2011. Their marriage was blessed with one son, George Allan Gantte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.