Charlotte Ann McKay of Dandridge, Tennessee, and formerly of Cocke County, went to be with the lord on December 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Charlotte was born on November 7, 1948 to the late Charles E. McKay and Eunice McKay.
Charlotte grew up in the Swannsylvania community and attended Maury high school. She spent many years as a stay at home mom, she then worked in retail, and most recently at Habitat for Humanity. Charlotte’s sweet, kind and outgoing personality always shined, she will truly be missed by friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids, especially during the holidays. Charlotte was an avid UT football fan, she loved camping, traveling, and the beach.
