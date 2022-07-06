Cherel Jean Bolin Henderson, age 77, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. She grew up in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and attended Rush Strong High School where she graduated as class valedictorian.
She was fascinated by history from an early age and often preferred the company of her elders at family gatherings, listening on the front porch as they discussed the “old ways.” These discussions awakened something deep inside her, not simply a love for genealogy, but also an understanding of how her life had been shaped by those who came before her. Cherel worked at JCPenney in downtown Knoxville for several years, but her passion for history eventually led her to join the East Tennessee Historical Society (ETHS) staff in 1987.
