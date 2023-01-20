On Friday, January 13, 2023, Cheryl Mayberry Vance passed away peacefully in her home in Dandridge, TN, at the age of seventy-three.
Cheryl was an accomplished pianist in her early years and traveled many places with her parents in her youth. Her father, Abe Mayberry, was her superhero, and she looked up to him greatly. Cheryl earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught many years as a fourth grade schoolteacher in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
