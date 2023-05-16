Chloe Cheyanne Courtney

Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.