Chloe Cheyanne Courtney, age 18, of New Market, TN gained her wings May 13, 2023.
She loved to spend her time listening to music and participating in multiple athletic events. Chloe had a very outgoing and compassionate personality. She was loved by everyone who met her and will be very missed. She was the sunshine of our life and her smile could brighten any room.
