Christopher Logan Baumgardner, age 26, of Jefferson City, transcended this life on the morning of Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Selfless and compassionate, Logan had a heart of gold. He frequently put others before himself and had a warm smile that would light up a room. Creative and eclectic, he enjoyed all aspects of life. Adventurous and inquisitive, he enjoyed hiking, gardening and learning new things. Most of all, he loved his family and friends.
