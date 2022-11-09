Christopher Sherman Jones, age 52, passed away suddenly at his home on November 4, 2022 in Seabeck, Washington, from natural causes. Chris was born in Fort Benning, Georgia on August 12, 1970 to the late Alonzo and Barbara Jean (Adkins) Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Randi Jones; a sister, Angela Jones; a niece, Jessica E. Miller; and nephews, Shadrick L. Miller and Jasper E. Miller, all of Fort Wayne Indiana. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Rich and Crystal Sherman, of Port Angeles, Washington; brother-in-law, Seth Sherman, (Seth’s wife) Miriah; and nephews, Davek and Brogan. Plus, several uncles, aunts, and many cousins. He will be dearly missed by all. Chris was a graduate of Jefferson County High School in Dandridge, TN. He also studied at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, where he studied biology. He went on to earn his master’s degree in plant pathology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville class of 1997. In 1995, Chris met his wife, Randi, while attending the University of Tennessee. He and Randi were married on May 25, 1996 and moved to Washington to begin their life together. Chris and his wife own and operate Excel Pest Control and a children’s bug and reptile museum. Chris was great lover of music, often attending concerts of his favorite artists bands with Randi and his friends. He was a nature and animal lover. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and long walks with Randi and his dogs, Mason and Bullitt. He also leaves behind many animals that he loved and cared for at the bug and reptile museum. No funeral services will be held. There will be a celebration of life to be held at a future date at his home in Seabeck, Washington.
