Christy Yonz Bowlin passed into eternal rest on July 15, 2021 after a courageous three and a half year battle with breast cancer. Her friends and family rejoice in her passing on the promise that one day they will reunite in heaven by the grace of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Christy was born in Atlanta, GA. She spent much of her life in Greeneville, TN until she moved to Dandridge, TN in 2007.
She was a 1991 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 1994 graduate of East Tennessee State University. Christy was a Christian. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dandridge and formerly Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Greeneville and Asbury United Methodist Church of Greeneville. She was the Cheer and Dance Coach at Carson-Newman University since 2007. Formerly she owned and operated “Christy’s Cheer and Dance Company” in Greeneville.
