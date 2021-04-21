Clara “Jean” Cate, age 73, went home to be with the Lord Sunday morning, April 18, 2021.
She was a member of Dumplin Baptist Church, where she was very passionate about serving families in the community as the food pantry director. She, along with her husband and daughter, had an active ministry in gospel music, singing with The Cate Family, beginning in the early 1980s. In her last few years, she was a resident of Life Care Center in Jefferson City, where she was loved and blessed with some of the best staff and Regina Hensley, NP, all dedicated to her care.
