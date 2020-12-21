Clara Lou Lauderdale, age 95 of Strawberry Plains and Four-Way end area, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sons, Steve Lauderdale and Billy John Roberts; parents, Elmer and Pearl Lauderdale; husband Furman Roberts. She was a member of Holston Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains.
Survivors include her children, Delores Roberts of Jefferson City, Vivian Leonard of Jefferson City, Johnny (Jessie) Roberts of New Market; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Lauderdale of Strawberry Plains; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
