Clarence Edward Huskey, age 69, passed away June 20, 2022 at his home.
Eddie had a gift for storytelling and loved people. He had a big heart and was quick to help his fellow man. He was a long-haul truck driver for many years and made many friends along the way. He enjoyed his family and was very skilled at woodworking. He will be missed by many.
