Claude “Bill” Kinnick, age 88, of Jefferson City, passed away on August 24, 2022 at his home. He was born July 25, 1934 in White Pine.
He was a longtime active member of George Street United Methodist Church, where he worshiped with a servant’s heart. He loved cooking and taking care of his family. He was a selfless person who was always available to help those in need. He was employed for 37 years as an industrial engineer at Magnavox Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.