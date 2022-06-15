Cleamon E. Davis, born October 8, 1943, was called home by his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2022.
Cleamon proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was also a police officer and sheriff’s deputy in Jefferson County. During his life he dedicated himself to the betterment of his country and community and after retirement he continued by bettering his education as he graduated college in 2018 at the age of 74.
