Clifford “Red” Lee Rines Jr., age 68, of New Market, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Red was also a life-long mechanic and the owner of Red’s Repair for 34 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Clifford Rines, Sr. He is survived by his son, Matt Rines; grandson, Josh Rines; sister, Cathy (Buddy) Williams; brothers, Mickey (Linda) Eugene Rines and Danny (Pam) Rines; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Rocky Valley Cemetery. Mr. Rines will lie in state on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.