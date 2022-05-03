Colby Ty Millington, age 33, of Talbott, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2022.
Colby was a member of Mount Vale Church of God. He was also a 2007 graduate of Jefferson County High School and an iron worker for the 384. He will be remembered for his great sense of adventure. Colby was always looking for the next mountain to climb. He was an avid hiker, fisherman, and enjoyed spending times in the mountains. Colby’s smile and laugh were contagious. He would instantly make anyone feel so special. As such a kind and loving man, he would give a complete stranger his last dime. On this day, Colby climbed his highest mountain to meet our Lord and Savior. If you had ever heard his testimony, you knew his love for the Lord. His friends and family will forever miss his laugh, his beautiful smile and all his jokes.
