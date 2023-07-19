Corinne Elizabeth Brophy, age 95, of Knoxville, TN and longtime resident of Chicago, IL, passed away July 10, 2023. Born November 21, 1927, in Missouri, Co was the second child of Franklin and Corinne S. Brophy, who soon after her birth moved the family to Jefferson City, TN, where she spent her childhood and academic years. After two years abroad helping American soldiers in Germany and living in several US cities, Co moved to Chicago, a place she called home for the majority of her adult years. In Chicago, Co enjoyed a long, successful career with Allstate Insurance and spent countless hours over 40+ years volunteering at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the Art Institute of Chicago, WBEZ Chicago, and serving on the board of the Hubbard Street Dance Company. Outside of work and service, Co enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends. Later in life, wanting to be closer to family, Co moved to Knoxville where she found a new home at The Lodge at Shannondale. She enjoyed playing bridge, trips to the Knoxville Symphony, and watching shows at the Tennessee Theater. Co is preceded in life by parents Franklin and Corinne S. Brophy, brother Richard Brophy, and brother Roger Brophy. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Karen Brophy (Roger); nieces, Karen Hinton (Mark) and Nancy Graves (David); nephews, Evan Brophy (April) and Adam Brophy (Kimberley); and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Co’s memory to a favorite charity. A service will be held at The Lodge at Shannondale chapel to celebrate Co’s life on July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. A private burial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- After 200 years, a new chapter
- Luxury condo development Cherokee Bay opens Saturday
- Big battery plan, big questions
- Patriots ‘back at it’ after dead period
- Police Reports
- Lindsey resigns as JCHS tennis coach
- Delta Dental’s generosity makes Joining Hands Health Center smile
- Police Blotter
- The forgotten saga of state’s only French-Indian War fort
- Vivian (Yvonne) Brown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.