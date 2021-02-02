Cornelia “Corky” Acuff, 80, passed away at a local hospital on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Born September 30, 1940 in Asheville, NC, she moved to Chattanooga at a young age.
A graduate of City High School, she attended the University of Chattanooga Nursing School and spent many years as a loving care provider in the health care field. She later moved to Jefferson City where she served as the County Director for Senior Citizens Home Assistance Services, Inc. In her role there, she was a driving force in organizing and fundraising, and served as the Loaned Executive for the United Way. She mentored many young women in developing their own careers and left a lasting mark on the communities she served.
(0) comments
