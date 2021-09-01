In loving memory, Craig E. Cantrell, 57, of Jefferson City, died August 29, 2021, formerly of Michigan.
He was the son of Eugene and Eleanor Cantrell. He is survived by his son, CJ Cantrell; his sister, Rosemary Cantrell.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 6:26 pm
