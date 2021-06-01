Craig Eric Dickenson passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born on September 2, 1951 in White Pine, TN. Craig was raised in Jefferson City and made his home in Corryton.
Craig was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Renee Dickenson and his mother, Dr. Louise Dickenson of Jefferson City.
