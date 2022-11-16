Daniel Lee Darby, age 75, died peacefully at home in Phoenix, AZ on September 17, 2022 after a brave, multi-year battle with cancer. Daniel was born April 29, 1947 to Wade and Mary Ella Darby in Joplin, MO.
After graduating Jefferson High School and Carson-Newman College, Daniel went on to attend University of Tennessee Memphis Medical School and continued his medical studies during a psychiatric residency at Syracuse University in Upstate New York state and then served a fellowship at the Austen Riggs Psychiatric Residential Treatment Center of the Yale University School of Medicine in Stockbridge, MA. He eventually also contributed to his specialty as a board exam reviewer for the American Board of Psychiatry. After a thirty-plus year career in a solo psychiatric practice in Virginia Beach, VA, he joined the psychiatry staff at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans Administration Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ where he worked for five years until illness forced his retirement.
