Daniel Lishin, age 74, of Rutledge, passed away early Sunday morning, January 17, 2021 at his home.
He was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church in White Pine. He retired from New Market Elementary School as a music teacher. He was a chaplain for Bean Station Police Department and served in Germany during the Vietnam War.
