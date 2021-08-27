Darrell Gene Miller, age 64, of Kodak, TN, born August 23, 1957 in Dandridge, TN where he was raised, passed away on August 25, 2021.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dandridge. He graduated from Maury High School in 1975 and received his Mass Communications Degree from ETSU. He worked in communications for AEC of Jefferson City.
