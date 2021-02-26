Darwin E. Miller, age 80, passed away at Jefferson Park Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born on May 15, 1940 in Brandon, Iowa.
He graduated from Brandon High School and Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, MO. He served in the Army in Okinawa as a communications engineer. During his civil service career, he worked for two years for the State Department in Athens, Greece. The remainder of his career was spent working for the Navy Experimental Diving Center in Panama City, Florida. He was a member of Jefferson City Christian Church.
