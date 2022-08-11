Dave Rice

Dave Rice, age 76, of New Market, TN, passed away July 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Harlan, KY on March 2, 1946 to Banner and Pearly (McKnight) Rice. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Dandridge, TN. Former employee at US Steel and Coal Miner in Harlan, KY. Preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, LeeAnn; son, Jeffery; three sisters and eight brothers. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Johnson Rice; daughter, Beth (Tyler) Boyett of Mooresburg; sons, Mark (Danielle) of White Pine and Tim of Chattanooga. Dave leaves behind a testimony of his trust in God, of his faith in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Services were held on Wednesday, August 3 at Grace Baptist Church in Dandridge. Graveside services were held Thursday, August 4 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens.

