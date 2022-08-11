Dave Rice, age 76, of New Market, TN, passed away July 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Harlan, KY on March 2, 1946 to Banner and Pearly (McKnight) Rice. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Dandridge, TN. Former employee at US Steel and Coal Miner in Harlan, KY. Preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, LeeAnn; son, Jeffery; three sisters and eight brothers. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Johnson Rice; daughter, Beth (Tyler) Boyett of Mooresburg; sons, Mark (Danielle) of White Pine and Tim of Chattanooga. Dave leaves behind a testimony of his trust in God, of his faith in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Services were held on Wednesday, August 3 at Grace Baptist Church in Dandridge. Graveside services were held Thursday, August 4 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘No sentence will take the pain away’
- Lions show growth in first fall scrimmage
- Jefferson shines in Middle 8 Conference Jamboree
- Pope-Bybee gets 25 years for husband’s murder
- Elks shutout Rush Strong in opener
- First week of school in ‘a new grade level’
- Patriots wild preseason gets back to sense of normalcy
- Matt Cahoon addresses court, plumbs deep grief
- One dead in Saturday fire
- Brunson named JCHS wrestling coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.