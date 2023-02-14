David Devotie, age 74, of Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Jefferson City Health and Rehab Center after a lengthy illness.
He was the son of the late G.W. and Ethel Payne Devotie and also preceded in death by his brothers, James, Charlie, Paul, Floyd and Ed Devotie; sisters, Gladys Gass, Lula Bell Love, Dollie Gass, Ruth Ball, Rosie Devotie, Dorothy Cox and Ruby Shropshire and infant, Bertie Aileen Devotie.
