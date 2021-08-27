David Howard Strange, age 60, of White Pine, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
He is survived by his son, David “Ashley” (Crystal) Strange; grandchildren, Kaelyn and Emily Strange; sisters, Brenda Taylor, Debbie Strange, Rose Mary (Dennis) Johnson and Kathy (Michael) Rogers; special friends, Mike Mills and Bud Shaver; several nieces and nephews.
