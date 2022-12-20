David Lee Lowe, Sr., age 76, of Jefferson City, TN passed away at 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, including working in the yard and passing time in his garage.
Preceded in death by his parents, Paul Wesley Lowe, Sr. and Sarah Ann Lowe; brothers, Kenneth Lowe, Paul Wesley Lowe, Jr., Jack Lowe, Joseph Lowe, Tommy Lowe and Robert Lowe; sister, Gladys Lowe.
